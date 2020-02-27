Manyisa sees brighter future with Mamelodi Sundowns

Oupa Manyisa's future at Mamelodi Sundowns remains uncertain with his contract coming to an end in June.

Having been sidelined by a long-term injury that ended his season last year, it's still unclear if Sundowns will renew his contract.

Manyisa has only played two matches for the reigning Absa Premiership champions this season and that was in the CAF Champions League before he picked up the injury during Downs' Shell Helix Ultra Cup against Kaizer Chiefs in October.

But "Ace", who has since undergone surgery on his Achilles tendon, remains optimistic he will renew with the Brazilians.

"We will start discussing that [contract] at the end of the season, for now, I'm just focusing on my rehab so I can go back and play football," he said.

Asked if he was confident that Sundowns would be keen to renew while he was still injured and had not played a single league game, Manyisa responded: "I'm not going anywhere and I will still be a Sundowns player come next season."