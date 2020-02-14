Daniel Akpeyi is Chiefs' top dog, but Khune vows to fight on

Having played second fiddle to Daniel Akpeyi at Kaizer Chiefs, Itumeleng Khune appears to be pulling out all the stops to reclaim the No.1

jersey.

Despite the clean sheet in what was his maiden competitive game since September - when Chiefs won 1-0 against Royal Eagles in the Nedbank Cup last Saturday - Khune will be relegated to the bench when Amakhosi host Maritzburg United at FNB Stadium tomorrow (6pm).

Khune's demotion to the bench for the Maritzburg showdown was confirmed by coach Ernst Middendorp yesterday, confirming Akpeyi as his first-choice keeper.

"Daniel Akpeyi is playing [against Maritzburg]. It's very clear. I think at the moment, it's a very clear indication that he's our No.1 goalkeeper.

"We've discussed it with the goalkeeping department," Middendorp said.