Steve Barker warns Stellies not to get ahead of themselves

Stellenbosch FC coach Steve Barker praised a growing maturity in his squad as the Premier Soccer League (PSL) new boys dispatched SuperSport United on Friday to move into the top eight against all expectations.

Nathan Sinkala scored on his league debut to emphasise the coup Stellenbosch pulled off when they signed the Zambian international last month.

Barker said the display was proof that the club was quickly improving its prospects as they marked a fifth win in their last eight outings.

"One can see the signs of the team developing and growing into a solid football team. That is our target," said the coach after the 1-0 victory at the Cape Town Stadium marked a third successive home victory and now have 27 points.

But on Saturday they lost their top eight place when Highlands Park beat Bloemfontein Celtic to move up with 29 points.

"If we just keep on doing the things that we are doing, the log table will take care of itself.