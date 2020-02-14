Zinnbauer: Orlando Pirates should not think about the league title

Orlando Pirates’ focus this season is on improvement of the players and squad, coach Josef Zinnbauer has said, emphasising that Bucs should not let themselves be distracted or carried away with thoughts of a league title in 2019-20.

Zinnbauer capped his impressive start at Pirates with the January Absa Premiership Coach of the Month Award on Thursday, confirmation of form that has seen Bucs win six out of seven games and draw one to surge from seventh place to second under the German.

Zinnbauer said Pirates’ aim, of course, is to finish as high as they can. But the coach warned that realistically Bucs – nine points behind leaders Kaizer Chiefs, but having played a game more – are probably too far behind to consider themselves genuine challengers.

The coach suggested Bucs are also just not the finished product he is striving for yet to harbour such lofty ambitions.

“We always have the focus on the table, but not on first position or second position. We look at us,” Zinnbauer said.

“I said this a few weeks ago – we always look at the next game. That’s what is important for us.