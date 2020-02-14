South Africa

Thugs shoot police officer in the head for gun and phones

By Aron Hyman and jeff wicks - 14 February 2020 - 12:27
A member of the special task force during an operation in Hangberg, Hout Bay, in August 2018.
A member of the special task force during an operation in Hangberg, Hout Bay, in August 2018.
Image: Ashraf Hendricks/GroundUp

An elite special task force police officer was murdered on Thursday evening at his Cape Town home.

Four suspects entered the officer's home in Tsazo Street, Mfuleni, at about 9pm, said SowetanLIVE's sister publication TimesLIVE sources.  

The man, a warrant officer, was shot in the head after the suspects demanded he hand over his firearm.

It is understood the men repeatedly asked the victim and his girlfriend for his firearm. When he told them he did not keep it at home, one of the suspects shot him in the head.

The men then stole three cellphones and two TVs before fleeing in a silver Toyota Avanza.

The police officer was taken to hospital in a private vehicle, but he died on arrival.

It is understood the Hawks are investigating the murder.

Shooting victim's uncle speaks out

The man whose nephew was shot by Cartrack recovery crew who thought he was a thief, has broken his silence on what actually happened before the ...
News
2 days ago

'My husband was my life': widow tells court about murder in Table Mountain National Park

Allyn McPherson's life was defined over 47 years by the presence of her husband Ian.
News
3 days ago

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Centurion barbershop customer on the run after killing robber
Nurses dance with quarantined patients to avoid depression
X