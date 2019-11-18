A number of prominent premiership players were in action for their various countries during the weekend’s 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers‚ including Kaizer Chiefs’ Khama Billiat‚ who drew a blank against Botswana.

Billiat and company endured a frustrating time as they were held to a 0-0 draw in their opening qualifier in Harare.

The Warriors created numerous opportunities‚ but Billiat‚ as well as in-form Lamontville Golden Arrows striker Knox Mutizwa‚ spurned a number of them.

Baroka FC goalkeeper Elvis Chipezeze‚ AmaZulu midfielder Ovidy Kururu and Bloemfontein Celtic defender Ronald Pfumbidzai all also started‚ while SuperSport United forward Kuda Mahachi came off the bench.

Zimbabwe will next be in action on Tuesday when they travel to Zambia‚ meaning the earliest Chiefs will get Billiat back is Wednesday ahead of their weekend Telkom Knockout semifinal versus Maritzburg United.

Zimbabwe’s display was described by local media as “one of the worst at home in living memory”‚ and bizarrely Mahachi was named Man of the Match despite coming on in the 78th minute!

TS Galaxy defender Mosha Gaolaolwe played for the Zebras.