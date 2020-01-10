Battling Baroka, Polokwane City yearn for points

It will be a clash of the biggest losers when Baroka meet neighbours Polokwane City tomorrow.

The Limpopo derby at the Peter Mokaba Stadium (3.30pm) will be more about survival as both teams are struggling in the top flight.

Baroka and Polokwane are the two teams with the most losses in the league race this season with nine and 11 defeats respectively.

With 14 points from 17 games, Bakgaga are bottom of the table, while Rise and Shine are 14th with 16 points.

Both teams have parted ways with the coaches who started the season - Wedson Nyirenda (Baroka) and Zlatko Krmpotic (Polokwane).