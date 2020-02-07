Al Ahly itching for revenge in Sundowns encounter

Vengeance will be on the minds of Al Ahly when they take on Mamelodi Sundowns in the CAF Champions League quarterfinals.

Wednesday's draw once again pitted the two teams against each other, after they met at this stage last season.

Downs inflicted the worst defeat on the Egyptians in thrashing them 5-0 in the first leg in Pretoria. Downs went on to win 5-1 on aggregate.

Journalist at Zamalek TV Mohamed Saber admitted that Al Ahly are still feeling the sting of that defeat.

"They [Al Ahly] will want to compensate for their loss last year against Sundowns. I think it's impossible to have the same result as last year," he told Sowetan from Cairo.

"That loss makes the fans, the board and players very angry. It was a big loss in the history of Egyptian football."

The date of the clash is yet to be confirmed but it will be on the weekend of February 28 with the first leg away in Cairo.