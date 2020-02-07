Soccer

Al Ahly itching for revenge in Sundowns encounter

By Gomolemo Motshwane - 07 February 2020 - 11:33
Themba Zwane of Mamelodi Sundowns celebrates scoring a goal during the CAF Champions League match between Mamelodi Sundowns and Al Ahly at Lucas Moripe Stadium on April 06, 2019 in Pretoria, South Africa.
Image: Lefty Shivambu / Gallo Images

Vengeance will be on the minds of Al Ahly when they take on Mamelodi Sundowns in the CAF Champions League quarterfinals.

Wednesday's draw once again pitted the two teams against each other, after they met at this stage last season.

Downs inflicted the worst defeat on the Egyptians in thrashing them 5-0 in the first leg in Pretoria. Downs went on to win 5-1 on aggregate.

Journalist at Zamalek TV Mohamed Saber admitted that Al Ahly are still feeling the sting of that defeat.

"They [Al Ahly] will want to compensate for their loss last year against Sundowns. I think it's impossible to have the same result as last year," he told Sowetan from Cairo.

"That loss makes the fans, the board and players very angry. It was a big loss in the history of Egyptian football."

The date of the clash is yet to be confirmed but it will be on the weekend of February 28 with the first leg away in Cairo.

Downs coach Pitso Mosimane has been linked with a number of coaching positions in North Africa. Saber says it would be difficult for any African coach to take charge of the two Egyptian giants.

"It would be difficult for an African to coach Ahly or Zamalek. I don't know where the rumour about Pitso comes from. I am not sure if it will happen," he said.

Mosimane admitted that he would have preferred to avoid Al Ahly or Wydad Casablanca, who Sundowns could face in the semis if they progress.

"If you ask me if I wanted to play them the answer is 'no'. I would have preferred Raja Casablanca just to get a different opponent.

"It's an interesting one because I have been around that space a lot. The Ahly players have been saying they want Sundowns to avenge last season's 5-0 result. It's unbelievable the respect we get in Cairo. They have something to prove against us."

CAF quarterfinal fixtures (first leg on weekend of February 28)

Al Ahly v Sundowns

Raja Casablanca v TP Mazembe

Wydad v Etoile du Sahel

Zamalek v Esperance

