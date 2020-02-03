Sundowns is fearless at home

After an emphatic group stage campaign where they were unbeaten, Mamelodi Sundowns will be banking on their fortress in Pretoria in the knockout stages.

The Brazilians have just completed their best group stage finish, where they topped Group C with 14 points. The team cruised in what was a difficult group alongside Wydad Casablanca, USM Alger and Petro de Luanda.

On Saturday, they secured a 1-0 win over Wydad courtesy of a Ricardo Nascimento penalty in the final group match in Atteridgeville.

"It's good to finish on top, it's what we wanted. It's a positive change for the team in the tournament. We are growing slowly with experience. We understand the tournament more now," coach Pitso Mosimane said.

The tournament now enters the knockout stages. The eight teams that have qualified for the quarterfinals alongside Sundowns are Wydad, TP Mazembe, Zamalek, Etoile du Sahel, Al Ahly, Esperance and Raja Casablanca. Having finished top of their group, Downs will face one of the second-place finishers from the other groups. The draw will be done on Wednesday.