How Sundowns set new CAF record for SA teams

Following Mamelodi Sundowns' record run in the CAF Champions League group stages which saw them seeded for today's draw in Cairo, what did we learn?

Sundowns topped Group C with 14 points from six matches, in the process becoming the first SA team to go unbeaten in the CAF group phase.

Sundowns had a good home record where the Champions League success is built on. They have won all their matches at home where even coach Pitso Mosimane did say that it is not easy for teams to come to Pretoria and get points.

"Here (Pretoria) it's very difficult for anyone to walk here. We know it's not easy in Lubumbashi (DRC), but can anyone say they want to come to Pretoria? It's not easy because sometimes you don't find the ball here."