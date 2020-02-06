Jomo Sono on the standard of officiating in the NFD: 'You can smack a referee'

Jomo Sono has decried the standard of match officiating in the GladAfrica Championship, saying some referees are so bad, and in some cases apparently openly corrupt, “you could smack them”.

The Jomo Cosmos owner and coach admitted it was a minority of referees who are poor, but said some appear to have obviously “come out to rob you”.

The SA Football Association are so aware of the problem of corruption in match officiating in the First Division as to have announced recently they would be engaging the SAPS to investigate instances.

Sono referred to a recent interview given by TS Galaxy owner Tim Sukazi on Marawa Sports Worldwide, giving a graphic opinion on how poor the officiating was in his team’s First Division game against Real Kings.

“I listened to the Radio Metro [Marawa Sports] story, which was disgusting,” Sono said.

“But, you fear in that league – sometimes, not all of them – you can smack a referee.

“And some of them you can see they are doing it purposefully. You know, they are on an agenda – they are working.

“And some of them I even phoned the selectors and said, ‘Please don’t bring this ref to me, because he’s after me’.