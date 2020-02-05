Jomo Sono feels Zungu is a Pirates gem

In the eyes of Jomo Cosmos owner-coach Jomo Sono, new Orlando Pirates signing Nkanyiso Zungu is in the same league as erstwhile Mamelodi Sundowns midfield wizards Ernest Chirwali and Roger Feutmba.

Addressing the media about his side's plans for Sunday's Nedbank Cup last 32 clash against Northern Cape-based third-tier outfit, Hungry Lions, at the PSL headquarters in Parktown yesterday, Sono digressed and showered Zungu with plaudits.

"He's one player I love so much. He's the best passer of the ball in this country. He can play a pass [from] 40 yards, 50 yards. He reminds me of Ernest Chirwali and Roger Feutmba," said Sono of Zungu.

Sono coached Zungu at Ezenkosi during the 2017/18 campaign in the second tier. The talented 24-year old midfielder joined the Buccaneers last Friday from the league's newbies Stellenbosch.

"He's got good physique, he works very hard. he's skilful as well, he can go pass people and he takes shots. Even in dead-ball situations I used to send him to hammer them. For me, this is the best signing. they [Pirates] have had this season."

Regarding their match against Lions, billed for Olen Park on Sunday (3pm), the Ezenkosi boss warned his troops against underestimating the opponents, especially given their poor league form. Cosmos are 14th in the GladAfrica Championship standings, with 19 points from 20 games. "We must play like we always do against every opponent in our league. The biggest mistake... is to take them for granted."