Thapelo Mokoena joins hit UK series 'Bulletproof'

Just months after lighting up screens on local series-gone-global Trackers, Thapelo Mokoena has joined the cast of hit UK drama Bulletproof.

The star confirmed the news in a social media post on Monday, sharing his excitement with fans.

“The cat is out the bag. It’s our time! I am incredibly grateful and proud to be part of this amazing UK series special. I'm forever grateful for this incredible journey in the arts. Mission Take Africa to the World is well in progress,” he wrote.

Thapelo will star alongside Ashley Walters, Noel Clarke and Vanessa Vanderpuye in the series. It's about two cops trying to navigate the streets of East London (East London overseas, not the one by the sea, neh?)

The series has been compared with film series Bad Boys and Thaps cheekily joked that “the Bad Boys of the UK are in SA!".