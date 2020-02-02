Contract negotiations between Mamelodi Sundowns and Pitso Mosimane have stalled and the fiery mentor has given insight into the reasons behind the two parties failing to wrap up a new agreement.

Mosimane‚ who joined Sundowns in December 2012‚ said 80 percent of his new contract has been concluded and it is the outstanding 20 percent that has proved to be a stumbling block for weeks now.

But the outspoken coach insisted that disagreement over money was not the reason that the two parties have failed to find each other.

“Negotiations are still where they were‚ there is 20 percent left.

"It is about principle and not money‚ trust me it is not about money‚” said Mosimane.

“I am not playing around and saying money.... its principle.

"It is important that Sundowns are happy and I am happy and if you ask the Sundowns management they will tell you it is not about money.”

Sundowns became the first SA club to finish the Caf Champions League group stages unbeaten after seeing off the experienced Wydad Casablanca 1-0 in Atteridgeville on Saturday and Mosimane will have been proud to oversee their progression to the quarterfinals without losing a match.

Mosimane's charges have already won the Telkom Knockout this season and they remain in the hunt for a rare treble if they go all the way to lift the Absa Premiership and the Champions League titles.

Mosimane reiterated that he wants to stay on at Sundowns and continue with the work he has been doing since he arrived eight years ago.

“If Sundowns grants me those things (the 20 percent stalling the contract renewal negotiations)‚ we are almost there‚" he said.

"I love this team and I want to stay. I built this team but this thing must go both ways‚ the club is at the stage where they can get any coach they want.

"They can even get a better and bigger coach because the team is big. They had Barcelona legends here in Johan Neskeens and Hristo Stoichkov‚ I am not going to fool myself because I know that they can get a better coach.

“There are things that are important to me‚ to say that I need to leave a legacy for my children. I don’t want my children to be saying that he was one good coach at Sundowns and it ends there.

"There are things that I have to do for myself and my children so that my children will look back at and say these things are ongoing even if I am no longer there in future.

"Supporters love me and I love them and I am respected at the club. I have a very good relationship with the president of the club Mr Patrice Motsepe and let those things be on the contract.

“Neskeens won the Champions League with Frank Rijkaard but African football is totally different and it is very complex. Maybe you can give Jose Mourinho a team in SA and let’s see if with that knowledge he can turn it around in the Champions League. Africa is not Europe‚ it is very complex.”