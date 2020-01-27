Pitso unhappy with draw at Petro

Despite being top of the group and unbeaten in the CAF Champions League, there are some things Mamelodi Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane is unhappy about.

The Brazilians had to fight back to draw 2-2 with Petro de Luanda in Angola to Saturday to preserve their undefeated run. They now have 11 points from five games in Group C.

Gaston Sirino grabbed the first goal for Downs while Motjeka Madisha scored the late equaliser. Ricardo Estevao and Jacques Tuyisenge were on the score-sheet for the home team.

"I don't know if we tried to win this game to be honest. Sometimes it's a mentality, the players know we have already qualified and they don't give the match enough intensity," Mosimane said.

"I think the obstacle was ourselves. Maybe the heat was a factor. It was hot for both teams but maybe Petro understand the conditions better. Normally, we play at night in SA ... maybe that affected the intensity of the game."

Downs have been dominant in the competition where they have already qualified for the knockout stages.

Statistically, this is their best record in the group stages where they are unbeaten with three wins and two draws.