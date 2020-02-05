Presiding officer into joint inquest of Life Esidemeni deaths to be appointed

Justice minister Ronald Lamola will approach the judge president's office to request the appointment of a presiding officer to chair the inquest into the avoidable Life Esidimeni deaths.

National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane said the acting Director of Public Prosecutions ,Gauteng division in Pretoria, advocate George Baloyi took a decision to refer all Esidimeni matters to a joint inquest hearing on September 3 2019.

“Subsequent to his decision and as per dictates of section 6(d) of the Inquest Act 58 of 1959, the National Director of Public Prosecutions, advocate Shamila Batohi submitted a request to minister Lamola to approach the JP’s office to appoint a presiding officer to preside over the inquest,” Mjonondwane said.