Sundowns aim first for the stars
Mamelodi Sundowns winger Lyle Lakay has reiterated that at Chloorkop the CAF Champions League takes priority over the Absa Premiership.
Sundowns are top of Group C in the continental competition but in the domestic league they are 10 points behind leaders Kaizer Chiefs.
In the continental campaign they are flying high and are unbeaten with 11 points from five games.
"The reality is that the Champions League is bigger than the local league. That is obvious for most of the teams competing in it," Lakay told Sowetan.
"If you were to ask any team what they would like to win they will tell you that they want that star on top of the badge.
"At the same time, of course, to qualify for it you need to perform well in the domestic league so it requires a balance. Of course at Sundowns we want to win everything. Every cup is important for us."
Downs take on Wydad Casablanca in their final group match at the Lucas Moripe Stadium tomorrow (3pm).
The teams have faced off nine times in the last three years. Last season, the Moroccans knocked the Brazilians out in the semi-finals stage.
Wydad have had the upperhand with four wins while Downs have won two and there have been three draws.
"We have played them so many times in the last three years. Both teams know each other very well," Lakay said.
"We have met them in the group and the knockout stages before.
"For us the aim is to finish on top of the group and make sure that we at least have an advantage in the next phase of the competition."
The former Cape Town City attacker was not used in the last two games in the competition against USM Alger and Petro de Luanda. He admits that he has not been too pleased with his form this season.
"To be honest, I need to do more. I have not been playing much and I have working on improving a few things in my game," he said.
