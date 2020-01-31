Sundowns aim first for the stars

Mamelodi Sundowns winger Lyle Lakay has reiterated that at Chloorkop the CAF Champions League takes priority over the Absa Premiership.

Sundowns are top of Group C in the continental competition but in the domestic league they are 10 points behind leaders Kaizer Chiefs.

In the continental campaign they are flying high and are unbeaten with 11 points from five games.

"The reality is that the Champions League is bigger than the local league. That is obvious for most of the teams competing in it," Lakay told Sowetan.

"If you were to ask any team what they would like to win they will tell you that they want that star on top of the badge.

"At the same time, of course, to qualify for it you need to perform well in the domestic league so it requires a balance. Of course at Sundowns we want to win everything. Every cup is important for us."

Downs take on Wydad Casablanca in their final group match at the Lucas Moripe Stadium tomorrow (3pm).