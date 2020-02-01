Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane promises all-out attack against Wydad Casablanca

“Maybe the problem is me because I don’t know how to train the team for the whole week behind the centre line. It is difficult for me to train like that because what’s going to happen if you have to score in a match situation. I have never applied those tactics.

“Even when we played against Barcelona at FNB Stadium last year with their full line-up of star players like Lionel Messi, Sergio Busquets, Ivan Rakitic and Luis Suarez, we did not sit back. So, why should we sit back for Wydad?”

Mosimane added that in their pursuit of playing attacking football in what is going to be a sold-out Lucas Moripe Stadium, they will not be reckless because Wydad are experienced.

“We don’t sit back for any team because we believe we have to attack and the best form of attack is defence. Of course you can’t be reckless and be all over the place because you will be punished. You need organisation and structure, you can’t go like you are playing against a small team because Wydad have won the Champions League.

“Last year they were in the final and they eliminated us, so we must respect them. Tactics are going to change but we believe that we must attack them and we are not going to be desperate to score. We should be smart and I have asked the players not to be excited but to apply the right tactics and go out there and win the match.”