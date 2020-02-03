Kagiso Rabada's dad pays university fees for stranded student

The father of cricket superstar Kagiso Rabada turned good Samaritan for a stranded Wits University student when he paid her outstanding tuition fees in order for her to register.

Dr Mpho Rabada on Friday paid R80,000 to Wits, that allowed music student Motswedi Modiba to register for her final year in a bachelor of music majoring in jazz voice.

Modiba and Rabada are not strangers as they know each other through their music work. Modiba previously released a dance single called Skachechela Morago which was produced by Rabada, who goes by the music name PorozaDR, and Chymamusique.

"The African culture is very dynamic and inclusive in its essence," said Rabada.

"As a father, and having the means, however small, you can't be only inwardly focused. [You] must have a good grasp of the outside environment," he said.

Modiba is a member of the Wits chapter of the Golden Key Society, a prestigious organisation of the top 15% of academic performers in each discipline.

The fourth-year student merited entry into the Golden Key Society by consistently finishing academic years with distinctions, she told Sowetan.

But last month she found herself racing against time to meet the deadline of January 31 for registration because her 2019 fees were not settled. She faced a prospect of being excluded from the 2020 academic year, had Rabada not come to her rescue.