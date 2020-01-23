Rueful Hunt says he couldn't afford to keep Gabadinho Mhango

Bidvest Wits coach Gavin Hunt says he regrets letting go of the free-scoring Gabadinho Mhango to Orlando Pirates, but that the offer the player got was too good to refuse.

Mhango has become a fan-favourite since joining Bucs back in June from the university side. He is currently the leading scorer in the league with 12 goals to his name, and has one more in cup competitions, taking his tally to 13 this season.

This is his highest goals return since arriving in SA in 2013 to join Bloemfontein Celtic. The Malawian international spent three seasons with Wits, whom he joined in 2016 from Celtic. "He was a big part of our team. They came in with a good financial offer and we had to look at what was best for the club," Hunt told Sowetan.

"I was definitely sad to lose him but I couldn't hold him back from making a good financial move for himself. Obviously, we couldn't match the offer because we have a small budget.