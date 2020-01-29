Intense battle rages for top PSL award

With the league race approaching the final stretch, some clubs will be looking to their standout performers to lead their teams to a satisfactory finish. Gomolemo Motshwane looks at the players who are in the running for the PSL Footballer of the Season award.

Gabadinho Mhango (Orlando Pirates)

The Bucs attacker peaked at the halfway point of the season after the arrival of Josef Zinnbauer. Mhango can't stop scoring and has surged to the top of the scoring charts. He has scored eight goals in the last six games. Should he continue scoring at this rate, the top player award will surely be his regardless of where his team finishes.

Daniel Akpeyi (Kaizer Chiefs)

The Nigerian has provided some much needed stability in the goalkeeping department after a horrendous previous season. Even with Itumeleng Khune now back from injury, Akpeyi continues to be number one. He has had eight clean sheets in 16 games. He has also rescued his team twice with penalty saves against SuperSport United and Maritzburg.

Andile Jali (Mamelodi Sundowns)

The combative midfielder also had a slow start to his season, but finally turned back the years and is playing his best football once again. His energetic running style has rubbed off on his teammates and his new found form has injected life into the Downs team.