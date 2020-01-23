WATCH: Samir Nurkovic thanks the Kaizer Chiefs fans as he bags the goal of the month award

The awards just keep coming at Kaizer Chiefs this season after Samir Nurkovic bagged the Absa Premiership Goal of the Month award for December for his strike against Bloemfontein Celtic last month.

The razor-sharp marksman follows closely in the footsteps of his teammate Dumsani Zuma who won the same award a month ago.

"It was a great assist from Lebogang Manyama.

"It takes a lot of hard work to build an understanding like that with your teammates‚ " he said.

Nurkovic scored a hat-trick in Chiefs’ 5-3 league win in Durban over Celtic on December 7 and his award-winning strike came in that game.