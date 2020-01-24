Tricky WC qualification awaits Bafana
The road to World Cup qualification will not be an easy one for Bafana Bafana, who are ranked 71st in the world, after being drawn in a tricky group including Zimbabwe, Ghana and Ethiopia. Gomolemo Motshwane takes a closer look at Bafana's group opponents
Zimbabwe
Coach: Joey Antipas
Star player: Khama Billiat
Fifa ranking: 111th
Zimbabwe are very familiar with SA football as many of their players ply their trade in the PSL.
The likes of Khama Billiat, Talent Chawaphiwa and Ronald Pfumbidzai are based in the country and will know SA players well.
Others who are based in Europe including Knowledge Musona, Marshall Munetsi and Teenage Hadebe have played in the PSL and many of them will be facing their former teammates in Bafana.
Ethiopia
Coach: Abraham Mebratu
Star player: Oumed Oukri
Fifa ranking: 146th
The east Africans will without doubt be the underdogs in this group. However, the team has been struggling over the past few years and failed to qualify for the 2019 Afcon in Egypt after finishing third in Group F of the qualifiers with one point.
They made it to the World Cup qualifiers via the away goals rule against Lesotho after playing 1-1 on aggregate.
Ghana
Coach: Charles Akonnor
Star player: Andre Ayew
Fifa ranking: 47th
The Black Stars are going through a rebuilding phase after the end of their "golden generation". The national team is looking for a different path after parting ways with Kwesi Appiah and replacing him with Akonnor.
The new coach is expected to make some drastic changes. In their most recent tournament appearance, Afcon 2019, they were knocked out at the last 16 stage by Tunisia.
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.