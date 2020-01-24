Tricky WC qualification awaits Bafana

The road to World Cup qualification will not be an easy one for Bafana Bafana, who are ranked 71st in the world, after being drawn in a tricky group including Zimbabwe, Ghana and Ethiopia. Gomolemo Motshwane takes a closer look at Bafana's group opponents

Zimbabwe

Coach: Joey Antipas

Star player: Khama Billiat

Fifa ranking: 111th

Zimbabwe are very familiar with SA football as many of their players ply their trade in the PSL.

The likes of Khama Billiat, Talent Chawaphiwa and Ronald Pfumbidzai are based in the country and will know SA players well.

Others who are based in Europe including Knowledge Musona, Marshall Munetsi and Teenage Hadebe have played in the PSL and many of them will be facing their former teammates in Bafana.