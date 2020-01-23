Sundowns target Grobler after Aubrey Modiba snub

Mamelodi Sundowns are making a push to sign Bradley Grobler from SuperSport United after failing to lure his teammate Aubrey Modiba to Chloorkop.

Sundowns were interested in signing Modiba, but that deal fell through after the player declined. Having failed in signing the young gun (Modiba is 24), Sundowns are hoping that United will be more open to letting go of the older Grobler, who is turning 32 on Saturday.

Downs are in search of a new striker while United could make some cash from the ageing player. In an interview with Sowetan yesterday, Grobler admitted that a "certain neighbouring club" had made an offer to him.

"There are on-going talks at the moment. I just want to play and I am enjoying myself at the moment," he said.

"There's a lot happening behind the scenes. It is football and anything can happen. I don't know what will happen in the next week-and-a-half until the [transfer] window closes.

"I had a meeting with [SuperSport United] CEO Stan Matthews recently and I told him I am happy to stay but at the same time I understand that football is a business."