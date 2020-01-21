Bafana Bafana face tough Ghana‚ Zimbabwe‚ Ethiopia test in road to 2022 FIFA World Cup

Bafana Bafana will face all too familiar foes in their bid to qualify for the 2022 FIFA World Cup after being drawn in a tough Group G at the draw in Cairo on Tuesday.

Coach Molefi Ntseki’s side must get past Ghana‚ Khama Billiat’s Zimbabwe and Ethiopia for a place in Qatar‚ with only the pool winner advancing to the final knockout stage of qualifying.

Ghana ended Bafana’s dream ahead of the 2006 World Cup‚ and have also already beaten them 2-0 in the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers when they met in Cape Coast last year.

They will now continue their rivalry in both qualification tournaments in what will be a fascinating 18 months or so against the Black Stars.