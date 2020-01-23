Ethiopia potential Bafana Bafana banana skin

Ethiopia could be back to haunt Bafana Bafana after the teams were once again drawn alongside each other in the 2022 Fifa World Cup qualifiers.

Bafana were drawn in Group G alongside Ethiopia, Ghana and Zimbabwe in the draw on Tuesday night.

Although Bafana have some sort of rivalry with each of the teams in the group, Ethiopia stand out as the team that derailed their bid to qualify for the 2014 World Cup in Brazil.

A 1-1 draw with Ethiopia in Rustenburg in 2012 cost Pitso Mosimane his job as Bafana mentor. Mosimane's successor Gordon Igesund also struggled against them as his team lost 2-1 to crash out of the qualifiers. Former Bafana striker Katlego Mashego, who was a member of that Bafana team, says the East Africans are tricky to face.

"At that time they were on the rise and were the underdogs. They had a good team back then and they got the better of us," Mashego said.