Serame Letsoaka out to nurture future stars

New Fifa technical consultant for football development in the south and east African regions, Serame Letsoaka, has prioritised helping more nations from these regions qualify for global tournaments in the future.

Fifa confirmed last week that they've contracted Letsoaka, a former Bafana Bafana assistant coach, as one of their advisors for football development in the south and east part of the continent, replacing Govinder Thondoo from Mauritius.

Letsoaka, a seasoned servant of the beautiful game, is assigned to the 20 Fifa member associations in SA, Angola, Botswana, Comoros, Eritrea, eSwatini, Ethiopia, Kenya, Lesotho, Madagascar, Malawi, Mauritius, Mozambique, Namibia, Seychelles, Somalia, Tanzania, Uganda, Zambia and Zimbabwe.