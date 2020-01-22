Soccer

Serame Letsoaka out to nurture future stars

By Sihle Ndebele - 22 January 2020 - 10:28
Serame Letsoaka
Serame Letsoaka

New Fifa technical consultant for football development in the south and east African regions, Serame Letsoaka, has prioritised helping more nations from these regions qualify for global tournaments in the future.

Fifa confirmed last week that they've contracted Letsoaka, a former Bafana Bafana assistant coach, as one of their advisors for football development in the south and east part of the continent, replacing Govinder Thondoo from Mauritius.

Letsoaka, a seasoned servant of the beautiful game, is assigned to the 20 Fifa member associations in SA, Angola, Botswana, Comoros, Eritrea, eSwatini, Ethiopia, Kenya, Lesotho, Madagascar, Malawi, Mauritius, Mozambique, Namibia, Seychelles, Somalia, Tanzania, Uganda, Zambia and Zimbabwe.

Erasmus could thrive under Ntseki at Bafana

Kermit Erasmus is the player in the current Bafana Bafana squad for Saturday’s friendly against Zambia in Lusaka whose call-up perhaps most ...
Sport
4 months ago

"We've been having a challenge in the south and eastern regions when it comes to qualifying for big tournaments.

"If you look at west Africans, they're always qualifying for these global competitions," Letsoaka told Sowetan.

"The reason I took this job is that I want to assist east and south African countries compete with the West Africans."

The pumped-up former Bloemfontein Celtic and Golden Arrows tactician expanded: "It's a new challenge; my duty is to train technical directors, mentoring them about the significance of getting our development structures right."

Letsoaka, who vacated his post as technical director of the Botswana Football Association last month, was reluctant to reveal the duration of his Fifa contract, saying it will depend on his merit.

"My contract only depends on the work I do, the output I give to Fifa. If they [Fifa] see that I am doing a good job it will be a long-term relationship," said the ex-Amajita coach.

Bafana’s win over Afcon hosts Egypt was a curse‚ says Farouk Khan

Tough-talking soccer analyst Farouk Khan says Bafana Bafana’s win over Africa Cup of Nations hosts Egypt a few weeks ago was a curse.
Sport
5 months ago

Letsoaka defends underfire Senong

In the wake of Amajita's failure to progress to the knockout phase of the ongoing Under-20 World Cup in Poland, many have questioned coach Thabo ...
Sport
7 months ago

Doutie believes Amajita can emulate class of 2009

SA U20s should keep clean sheet, advises winger.
Sport
7 months ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

What R92m can get you in Johannesburg: Inside the 'Gatsby' mansion
Refugees camp in CT tourist hotspot: How did we get here?
X