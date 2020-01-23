Mzansi's king of clay pots success with latest collection

Celebrated artist Andile Dyalvane recently completed a feat that would astound most. The ceramist produced 30 pieces of art in a mere seven weeks when he took up residence at Leach Pottery, a British pottery studio in Cornwall.

Dyalvane, who grew up in the village of Ngobozana in Eastern Cape, still takes inspiration from his Xhosa roots when producing his world-famous pieces, one of which has sold for around R485,000.

“All works created always flow into the next memory, stories of playing in the dongas created by cattle crossings and streams that evolved into clay crevasses or mini canyons us as herd boys would adventure through,” he says.

The artist, who has presented his artwork in exhibitions and galleries across the globe, was offered one of four residencies at the famed pottery studio (largely considered the birthplace of British studio pottery) because of his unique style and promotion of cultural exchange.

“The first few weeks was about being vulnerable to learn new aspects of the medium, gas-firing technicalities, the host’s studio clays, glazes and the history of the running of the studio,” Dyalvane explains.

“Setting the tone for my work is important, so I would begin every day with intention, playlist selection, impepho and movement. Creating 30 hand-built pieces felt effortless, which amazed the resident ceramicists and led to good energetic experiences.”