Aubrey Modiba good to go after setbacks
SuperSport United winger Aubrey Modiba is ready to start on a new slate, putting injury woes and his failed Mamelodi Sundowns move behind him.
In the recently closed transfer window, Modiba was the talk of the town after it emerged that Sundowns had tabled a multimillion-rand offer for him, only for SuperSport to turn it down.
As if their failure to sign him wasn't enough, Modiba could inflict more heartbreak on the Brazilians when the two Tshwane sides lock horns in the second leg of the MTN8 semifinal at Lucas Moripe Stadium tomorrow (7.30pm).
"Obviously I want to perform better in each and every game. I just want to put everything behind me because now the window is closed," said Modiba yesterday.
"I have to focus on the team because I still have a contract with SuperSport. I feel great, I am good to go. I have been training well and I think I did my recovery well. The team made sure that I recover fully."
Modiba suffered a hamstring injury in the league opener against Downs in August, coming off after just 33 minutes.
"It [the injury] did affect me a bit; I was very disappointed because it happened in the very first game of the league. But I will not dwell on that," said Modiba, who played just three minutes in the Wafa Wafa first leg.
Having snatched the all-important away goal in the reverse leg, Sundowns are in the commanding position to book their spot in the final. The first leg may have ended
1-1, but Modiba refuses to give in without a fight.
