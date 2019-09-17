Aubrey Modiba good to go after setbacks

SuperSport United winger Aubrey Modiba is ready to start on a new slate, putting injury woes and his failed Mamelodi Sundowns move behind him.

In the recently closed transfer window, Modiba was the talk of the town after it emerged that Sundowns had tabled a multimillion-rand offer for him, only for SuperSport to turn it down.

As if their failure to sign him wasn't enough, Modiba could inflict more heartbreak on the Brazilians when the two Tshwane sides lock horns in the second leg of the MTN8 semifinal at Lucas Moripe Stadium tomorrow (7.30pm).

"Obviously I want to perform better in each and every game. I just want to put everything behind me because now the window is closed," said Modiba yesterday.