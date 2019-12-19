Clinton Larsen optimistic about saving City
Clinton Larsen strongly believes he has enough time to save Polokwane City from relegation, drawing motivation from achieving the same feat with Chippa United last season.
Larsen, who'd been jobless after being sacked by Chippa in September, was appointed as the new Polokwane coach a fortnight ago, replacing Zlatko Krmpotic.
Having had joined them in January, Larsen needed just three months to rescue the Chilli Boys from the jaws of relegation, guiding them to finish 13th last term.
Inheriting a Rise and Shine side that have lost eight league games in succession, Larsen knows the journey he's embarked on is no walk in the park, but the 48-year-old mentor is upbeat about helping the Limpopo-club stave off demotion.
"Look, I saved Chippa when everyone had written them off, saying they'd be relegated. I did all the work in just three months. Here at Polokwane City I have about four months to change the fortunes. I am very optimistic I can do it," Larsen told Sowetan.
"It's important to believe, that's the reason I took this job. As a coach it's important to challenge yourself . that's what I have been doing throughout my coaching career."
The well-travelled tactician, who's trained the likes of Bloemfontein Celtic, Maritzburg United and Golden Arrows, among others, has already identified Polokwane's main Achilles Heel. Rise and Shine last won a league match in September, thumping SuperSport United 3-1.
"This team has been struggling with confidence, that's the main reason they've gone eight games without winning. I am working on making sure that each and every player feels appreciated and loved . that would improve their morale," Larsen stated.
Larsen is also looking forward to the January transfer window.
"Yes, we want to beef-up our squad, especially by getting a defender or two . we've been troubled by injuries as well, so we must buy players.
"[Sbusiso] Mbonani and [Cyril] Chibwe as well as [Walter] Musona are struggling with niggling injuries, so it's important to look in the market," said Larsen, who will oversee his maiden Polokwane match against champions Mamelodi Sundowns at Loftus Versfeld on Saturday (6pm).
Polokwane's freefall - eight losses in a row
September 29:v Highlands; 0-2 (away)
October 2: v Stellenbosch; 0-2 (home)
October 26:v Arrows; 1-2 (away)
November 6:v Cape Town City; 3-5 (away)
November 9:v Baroka; 0-1 (home)
November 26:v Pirates 2-3 (away)
November 30:v Bloem Celtic; 0-1 (home)
December 8:v Maritzburg; 0-1 (home)
