Clinton Larsen optimistic about saving City

Clinton Larsen strongly believes he has enough time to save Polokwane City from relegation, drawing motivation from achieving the same feat with Chippa United last season.

Larsen, who'd been jobless after being sacked by Chippa in September, was appointed as the new Polokwane coach a fortnight ago, replacing Zlatko Krmpotic.

Having had joined them in January, Larsen needed just three months to rescue the Chilli Boys from the jaws of relegation, guiding them to finish 13th last term.

Inheriting a Rise and Shine side that have lost eight league games in succession, Larsen knows the journey he's embarked on is no walk in the park, but the 48-year-old mentor is upbeat about helping the Limpopo-club stave off demotion.

"Look, I saved Chippa when everyone had written them off, saying they'd be relegated. I did all the work in just three months. Here at Polokwane City I have about four months to change the fortunes. I am very optimistic I can do it," Larsen told Sowetan.