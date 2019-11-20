Mngqithi mystified by Sundowns' inability to dominate the cup competitions

Champions Mamelodi Sundowns may be a force in the league but coach Pitso Mosimane's charges surprisingly struggle to transfer this dominance to the cup competitions.

Sundowns have won four league titles in the last six season but strangely have only laid their hands on two major domestic cup competitions.

They won the Nedbank Cup by defeating Ajax Cape Town 4-3 on penalties in May 2015 and their last piece of domestic cup silverware came a few months later when they beat Kaizer Chiefs 3-1 to lift the Telkom Knockout.

In this period of unparalleled success‚ which also includes the Caf Champions League and the Caf Super Cup‚ the MTN8 competition has continued to elude the Brazilians.

Downs assistant coach Manqoba Mngqithi said on Wednesday this is unacceptable.

“To be honest‚ for a team like Sundowns it is unacceptable not to win these cup competitions‚” said Mngqithi.

“We have won the Telkom Knockout once but if you look at the number of years we have been here‚ you will say we deserve to have won the tournament maybe twice or thrice.