Hope for girl (8) with rare disease to start schooling

An eight-year-old girl with a rare disease is stuck at home and hasn't been to school for two years.

Onkarabile Mamorobela, from Hammanskraal, north of Pretoria, suffers from a chronic respiratory problem, a rare disease which is not curable. She depends on an oxygen ventilator to survive.

She was forced to stop attending Hammanskraal West Primary School in 2017 due to medical complications.

Onkarabile relies on a portable oxygen machine with pipes that are permanently attached to her nose, limiting her movement.

Her mother Tumelo Mamorobela said officials from the department of education had promised to find a special school to accommodate her. "They promised to place my daughter in a school that will accommodate her medical condition," she said.

Mamorobela said all primary schools in Hammanskraal don't want to admit Onkarabile as they feel they wouldn't be able to cope with her condition. "They all told me to take her to a special school," she said, adding that there was no such school in the area.