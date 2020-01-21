Komphela targets two wins for safety

Lamontville Golden Arrows coach Steve Komphela is of the view that two more wins would keep them out of the relegation squabble, planning to start fighting to maintain their top-eight berth thereafter.

Arrows let what would have been their seventh league win of the season slip through their fingers when they surrendered the lead to eventually draw 1-1 against strugglers Polokwane City at the weekend.

The Durban club have garnered 24 points from 18 matches, occupying the eighth spot on the log.

"All that we were chasing [against Polokwane] was to make 26 [points] and then you get four, you are out of the mess [referring to relegation] and then you start working towards 40 for the top-eight. We are on 24, we still need two matches to win, then we are guaranteed safety," said Komphela.