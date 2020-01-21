SAA cancels flights as its financial woes deepen.

South African Airways on Tuesday cancelled a number of its international and domestic flights as the financial crisis at the national carrier deepened.

The national carrier's spokesperson Tlali Tlali confirmed to SowetanLIVE that they had cancelled a “few flights” but could not divulge any more information. It is reported that in total 19 international and domestic flights were cancelled.

He said that the flights were not grounded but cancelled as “in aviation, grounding is a serious situation”.

The news were first highlighted by travel agency Flight Centre on Tuesday morning saying that they were in the process of liaising with their customers.

“South African Airways (SAA) has cancelled a number of their domestic and international flights. We are in the process of contacting our customers to advise and assist. Should you be affected and wish to discuss your options, please contact your Travel Expert,” Flight Centre tweeted.

The airline is expected to release a statement.