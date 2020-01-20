Da Gama counts on two-week fix for Highlands

As Highlands Park's next game is only on February 1, coach Owen da Gama is positive the two-week break will help them fix the club's woes.

Highlands' situation deteriorated on Saturday when they suffered a 3-1 defeat away to Orlando Pirates. The loss at Orlando Stadium was the Tembisa outfit's third on the trot, conceding a disappointing 10 goals in the process.

Prior to facing a rejuvenated Buccaneers outfit, Highlands had lost against leaders Kaizer Chiefs (3-0) and newbies Stellenbosch (4-1), prompting rumours that Da Gama had thrown in the towel, but the club's hierarchy quelled those rumours via a statement.

However, the Lions of the North tactician is not disconcerted by the speculation around his future. Da Gama aims to use the two-week mini hiatus to find solutions.