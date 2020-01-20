Da Gama counts on two-week fix for Highlands
As Highlands Park's next game is only on February 1, coach Owen da Gama is positive the two-week break will help them fix the club's woes.
Highlands' situation deteriorated on Saturday when they suffered a 3-1 defeat away to Orlando Pirates. The loss at Orlando Stadium was the Tembisa outfit's third on the trot, conceding a disappointing 10 goals in the process.
Prior to facing a rejuvenated Buccaneers outfit, Highlands had lost against leaders Kaizer Chiefs (3-0) and newbies Stellenbosch (4-1), prompting rumours that Da Gama had thrown in the towel, but the club's hierarchy quelled those rumours via a statement.
However, the Lions of the North tactician is not disconcerted by the speculation around his future. Da Gama aims to use the two-week mini hiatus to find solutions.
Their next match is against Baroka on February 1. This is after their Saturday game against Bidvest Wits was postponed due to the Clever Boys' participation in the CAF Confederation Cup.
"I resigned seven times this week," Da Gama said, referring to the rumours. "Some people are assuming things. I am still committed to the cause of the team and I am willing to fight for this team.
"We've been through a rough patch but I can tell you that we'll turn it around. Fortunately, our game against Wits was postponed so we have two weeks to rectify our mistakes and I am positive we will use that time very well."
Da Gama also has his fingers crossed that the short hiatus will help them reintegrate players who are returning from injuries into the setup, the likes of Makhehleni Makhaula, Ryan Rae and Given Msimango, among others.
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.