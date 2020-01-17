SuperSport look beyond Sundowns
While Mamelodi Sundowns appear to have given up on chasing down leaders Kaizer Chiefs, their Tshwane neighbours SuperSport United are keen to take over the baton and ensure that the league race goes down to the wire.
Chiefs top the league with 41 points from 17 games, while Sundowns are second with 32 points from the same number of matches. Downs have lost some momentum, and succumbed 0-1 to Orlando Pirates on Wednesday night.
SuperSport, who are currently third with 31 points, are on a good run of form and will be ready to pounce if Chiefs slip up. United defender Luke Fleurs said his team was not about to allow Amakhosi to run away with the R15m league title.
"Obviously, we want to get as many points as possible and we will see what happens at the end of the season," Fleurs said.
"If we beat Sundowns then it means we move up to second and we will be the closest to Chiefs. They will be bound to drop points along the way, so we just have to make sure we are there to pick up the scraps."
Sundowns and United will face-off in the Tshwane derby at the Lucas Moripe Stadium on Sunday (3.30pm).
The last time the two teams met was on the opening weekend of this season when Sundowns won 2-0. Since that opening match of the season, United have turned to their youth brigade to take the team forward.
Fleurs, 19, is having his best season at the club since his arrival in 2018 from Ubuntu Cape Town. He grabbed the Man of the Match award in the last game against AmaZulu (2-0 win).
The prodigious defender from Mitchells Plain in Cape Town wants to continue learning from his experienced teammates like Clayton Daniels and Grant Kekana.
"When I came here I found all these experienced players who were willing to share their knowledge of the game with me. I am grateful for that and I look forward to getting more games under my belt.
"I'll just continue to work hard and give it my all in the upcoming games."
