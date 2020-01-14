How to best prepare for your tertiary education

Life after matric is a time of great uncertainty and change. While the process of finding the perfect tertiary institution can be very daunting, there are several things you need to be mindful of: what study options are available to you, the application process and the documents that you need to supply.

Most importantly you need to know the educational funding options you can use to finance your way through college.

Study options

Deciding what to study at tertiary level is a process that starts from grade 10 when learners select specific subject streams. By the time you reach matric, you should know enough about yourself to better align with a career field that works with your skills and personality.

After doing your research and deciding what to study, you have to find an institution that will help you achieve academic excellence. Once you've found that institution, one of the most important things to do before enrolling is to find out if the qualification provided by your preferred college is accredited by the SA Qualifications Authority (SAQA) or the Council on Higher Education (CHE) and the institution is registered with the department of higher education and training.

Colleges such as ICESA provide a SAQA ID for every programme listed in its prospectus. You can use this ID to verify the accreditation on www.saqa.org.za or visit www.che.ac.za to check if the institution is registered.

Whether you're also seeking employment or have other activities that you participate in, you should also consider if you want to study full time or part time. ICESA offers both full-time and part-time study options in faculties ranging from commerce to science and technology.