Happy tidings as Orlando Pirates show grit

Orlando Pirates' 4-1 victory, their biggest this season, over Polokwane City on Tuesday, has got their new coach Josef Zinnbauer feeling his philosophy has already come into effect.

Gabadinho Mhango's first-half hat-trick, accompanied by a goal from Ben Motshwari, sealed the deal for Pirates at Peter Mokaba Stadium, while Mohammed Anas struck Rise and Shine's consolation goal.

"I think the team understands my philosophy and I hope we work even harder in the next days, weeks and months. I had a lot of individual talks with the players," said Zinnbauer, who has won two of the three games he's taken charge of, with one draw.

"My philosophy is about keeping the ball. You saw in the first half [against City] we had a lot of ball possession. I need players to be more offensive.Pirates are [an] offensive club."