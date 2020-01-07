Customer arrested for 'beating up' Checkers Hyper cashier in North West

A male customer who allegedly beat up a female cashier in an apparent dispute over the price of an item at Checkers Hyper in Platinum Square, Rustenburg, at the weekend has been arrested.

The incident occurred on Saturday in the presence of managers at the store, according to an eyewitness.

“She was beaten up by a male customer over a pricing dispute. Everyone was there. Other staff members tried to call the customer to order but were unsuccessful as the manager said, ‘The customer is always right,’ and 'Let him go,'” said the eyewitness, who spoke on condition of anonymity, fearing victimisation.

Checkers reacted to a storm brewing on social media with a post that said: "We condemn the incident at our Rustenburg Checkers Hyper during which our employee was injured.

"We are supporting her and affected co-workers and a case has been opened with SAPS."