Baroka FC and Cape Town City met on the field on Sunday and will be up against each other again on Tuesday‚ but this time in the boardroom when the Premier Soccer League’s Dispute Resolution Chamber hears an urgent application on the future of Mduduzi Mdantsane.

The 25-year-old midfielder has signed for City and is taking his old club to the Dispute Resolution Chamber to have his cessation of contract ratified.

Mdantsane has a document from the club where they agree to end his contract.

But this is now being contested by Baroka‚ despite previously announcing they were letting their captain go.

This is the reason why the Premier Soccer League did not allow City to register him when they opened their offices on January 2 and why he did not feature in City’s 1-0 win over his old club at the Cape Town Stadium on Sunday.