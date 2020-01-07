Baroka FC’s long-time assistant coach Matsimela Thoka has warned his new boss Dylan Kerr to double up the effort if the bottom of the log club are to survive in the Premiership this season.

Thoka is now working under his third coach after the appointment of the Englishman on New Year’s Eve after previously assisting Kgoloko Thobejane and Wedson Nyirenda at the Limpopo outfit.

He had to stand in at the weekend as Baroka lost to Cape Town City while Kerr waited for his work permit‚ watching the game from the stands.

He said after the 1-0 defeat there was much work to be done.

“We need to double the effort‚ we need to work harder.

"We need to make sure that each player takes responsibility‚ in fact all of us.

"The players must show the new coach that they are ready to work for the team‚” Thoka said.

Baroka‚ who are away at Lamontville Golden Arrows on Wednesday‚ are in last place with 14 points from 16 games‚ having won only three times this season but not yet at home.

Thoka said registering another victory was now vital to Baroka‚ who have gone without success since beating fellow strugglers Polokwane City in the derby on November 9.

Baroka management had said at the start of the season they were aiming for the league crown but chairman Khurishi Mphahlele might have had unrealistic expectations.

Instead‚ Thoka reckons the club are low on confidence and need to change their fortunes to avoid being sucked into a vortex at the bottom of the standings.

Key for Baroka is to change their home form which has been dismal.

They are the only side in South Africa’s top-flight that has yet to claim a victory in front of their own fans this season‚ with their nine home matches resulting in four draws and five defeats.

“I’m not sure I can explain it‚ maybe we don’t have any luck at home‚” Thoka added.

The crisis at home has been going on for the last two seasons now. Baroka won only two of their 15 home matches in the last campaign.

In fact‚ since they won promotion ahead of the 2016/17 Absa Premiership season Baroka have won only seven of their 54 home games in the league.

“We have a better team now‚” insisted Thoka.

"We have quality.

"We just need to knuckle down and go to work.”