Australia's leaders unmoved on climate action after devastating bushfires

Australia's government is sticking firmly to a position that there is no direct link between climate change and the country's devastating bushfires, despite public anger, the anguish of victims and warnings from scientists.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison and his emissions reduction minister, Angus Taylor, say Australia does not need to cut carbon emissions more aggressively to limit global warming, even after a three-year drought and unprecedented bushfires.

Instead they say Australia, which contributes 1.3% of the world's carbon emissions but is the second-largest emitter per capita behind the United States, should be rewarded for beating its emissions reduction targets for 2020.

"When it comes to reducing global emissions, Australia must and is doing its bit, but bushfires are a time when communities must unite, not divide," Taylor said in emailed comments to Reuters on Tuesday, while he was busy at bushfire relief centres in his constituency in New South Wales state.