Coach Wedson Nyirenda has confirmed that he has resigned from Baroka FC‚ but says he is not yet ready to give a “comprehensive statement” on why he has decided to jump ship.

Baroka lost 1-0 at home to Stellenbosch FC in the Absa Premiership on Saturday‚ extending their winless run in Polokwane to nine games this season.

The former Zambia international striker confirmed he has decided to leave the club in the wake of the defeat‚ after club chairman Khurishi Mphahlele had earlier told reporters he was unaware of the situation.

“Yes‚ have I resigned‚” Nyirenda said.

"But I think for now I cannot comment much‚ I just felt it was time to leave. I will give a comprehensive statement later on.”