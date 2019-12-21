Highlands ‘have been found out’, says Da Gama

Highlands Park are hoping to snap a seven-game winless streak when they host Lamontville Golden Arrows in the Absa Premiership at Makhulong Stadium on Saturday, but coach Owen da Gama says they are struggling to deal with “second-season syndrome”.

“Essentially we have been found out,” he says after a dream first season back in the top-flight where they finished in the top eight.

“The second season in the PSL is much tougher because everyone is expecting so much from you but at the same time the teams know you much better and are better prepared for you.

“For me the second season back was always going to be a lot tougher. Look at Free State Stars, they were fourth and then got relegated.