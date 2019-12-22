New Orlando Pirates coach Josef Zinnbauer says he has been welcomed with open arms by his technical team.

Zinnbauer’s tenure got off to a winning start as Pirates beat Polokwane City 3-1 at Orlando Stadium on Saturday in their final game before the Absa Premiership’s Christmas break.

Zinnbauer‚ appointed on Tuesday‚ December 10‚ replaces caretaker-coach Rulani Mokwena‚ who had stood in on the bench since Milutin Sredojevic dramatically left the club three games into the 2019-20 season.

With 32-year-old coaching prodigy Mokwena relegated to assistant coach again‚ there appears the potential for tension in the new technical staff structure.

Zinnbauer said he has had nothing but a friendly greeting from assistants Mokwena and Fadlu Davids.

“All the guys have opened their arms when I came here.

"The staff have been very welcoming‚” the coach said after his team’s league win on Saturday.

“They have extended their hands and the [technical] team is very good. We have had a good contact and a good connection. It’s very good.”

Zinnbauer now has a 12-day period – minus‚ however‚ the many days off the players receive – to work with his squad until Pirates meet Bloemfontein Celtic at Dr Molemela Stadium on Saturday‚ January 4.