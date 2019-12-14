A cup trophy is long overdue, says Sundowns star Sibusiso Vilakazi

Midfielder Sibusiso Vilakazi says four years is a long time for a championship-winning team like Mamelodi Sundowns not to win a domestic cup competition.

Though they have failed to lay their hands on a major cup trophy in that four-year period, the Brazilians have proved hugely successful in the league, winning the championship three times.

Sundowns have an opportunity to set the cup record straight in Saturday night’s Telkom Knockout final against Maritzburg United at Moses Mabhida Stadium (kickoff 6pm).

The last time Sundowns won a cup competition was in this same tournament in 2015, where they beat Kaizer Chiefs 3-1 at Moses Mabhida.

“It is important for the team to get something on Saturday because it has been a dry few years with regards to domestic competitions for us,” Vilakazi said this week.