'Life of a professional footballer': Sundowns cancel Christmas

Christmas has effectively been cancelled for Mamelodi Sundowns, whose quest to win the top title in Africa this year means they will be playing while the rest of the country is off on holiday.

Sundowns, who are in Durban for Saturday’s Telkom Knockout final against Maritzburg United at Moses Mabhida Stadium, will have no festive break this year as they play in the Caf Champions League in Algeria on December 28.

Sundowns will leave OR Tambo International Airport on December 23, and will arrive in Algeria only on Christmas Eve.

Christmas Day and Boxing Day will essentially be set aside for rest, recuperation and minimal training before they play their third game of the group phase against USM Alger.

There is no possibility to leave later, say after Christmas, as it is some 18 hours travel to get to Algeria – first flying overnight to Paris and then connecting to Algeria from the French capital.