Soccer

'Life of a professional footballer': Sundowns cancel Christmas

By Mark Gleeson - 13 December 2019 - 13:44
Mamelodi Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane says travelling is part of the life of a professional footballer. FILE PHOTO
Image: ©Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix

Christmas has effectively been cancelled for Mamelodi Sundowns, whose quest to win the top title in Africa this year means they will be playing while the rest of the country is off on holiday.

Sundowns, who are in Durban for Saturday’s Telkom Knockout final against Maritzburg United at Moses Mabhida Stadium, will have no festive break this year as they play in the Caf Champions League in Algeria on December 28.

Sundowns will leave OR Tambo International Airport on December 23, and will arrive in Algeria only on Christmas Eve.

Christmas Day and Boxing Day will essentially be set aside for rest, recuperation and minimal training  before they play their third game of the group phase against USM Alger.

There is no possibility to leave later, say after Christmas, as it is some 18 hours travel to get to Algeria – first flying overnight to Paris and then connecting to Algeria from the French capital.

Sundowns to field ‘best team’ against United

Mamelodi Sundowns will bring out the heavy artillery for the Telkom Knockout final, with Gaston Sirino set to make his return for the clash.
Sport
5 hours ago

“What can you do? It’s the life of a professional footballer,” said coach Pitso Mosimane.

They will return the same way, arriving home on December 30, and then have little turnaround time before they play AmaZulu at Moses Mabhida on January 4.

By then, Sundowns’ squad are likely to be sick of the sight of one another plus hotel living.

Having just arrived back from Morocco on Monday, the team are already on the road again in an extended trip to Durban.

After beating Stellenbosch at home on Wednesday night, they flew on Thursday to Durban for Saturday’s final, and then stay on because they meet Bidvest Wits in the league at Moses Mabhida on Tuesday.

They are away on this trip for six nights and then when they go to Algeria, will be away for another seven days.

Emiliano Tade quits Sundowns 'to do other things’‚ says Mosimane

Mamelodi Sundowns striker Emiliano Tade has walked away from the club after deciding he no longer wanted the life of a professional footballer and ...
Sport
1 day ago

Themba Zwane back to his best as Sundowns beat Stellenbosch 3-1

Mamelodi Sundowns showed character to come back from a goal down to beat stubborn Stellenbosch FC 3-1 during their Absa Premiership encounter at ...
Sport
1 day ago

Caf forces changes to Chiefs' fixture against Sundowns and Wits

Two Kaizer Chiefs fixtures – one against Mamelodi Sundowns‚ the other against Bidvest Wits – early next year have had to be switched to new dates due ...
Sport
2 days ago

