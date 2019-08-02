New PSL season: Polokwane City always have surprises up their sleeve

Polokwane City confounded the experts with the club’s best Absa Premiership finish last season despite an undercurrent of dissatisfaction.

But will a change of coach prove their undoing this time round?

Prospects:

Last season’s fifth-place finish for ‘Rise and Shine’ was a new benchmark for the club but no sooner had they completed celebrating than coach Jozef Vukusic walked out on the club.

There were threats to force him back but Bernard Molekwa has returned to the hot seat he vacated when the Slovak first arrived this time last year and must now pick up the baton‚ but with limited resources and constant managerial pressure.