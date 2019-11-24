Chief justice Mogoeng Mogoeng: 'Our problems are direct consequence of apartheid'

The problems SA are facing are a direct consequence of apartheid and colonialism - and anyone suggesting otherwise is “mischievous”, chief justice Mogoeng Mogoeng said this weekend.

"Just know that you are being mischievous if you say people must stop blaming apartheid and colonialism. Yes, we can't blame it all for everything but the problems we are now faced with are direct consequences of colonialism, its sister neo-colonialism and apartheid,” he said on Saturday.

Mogoeng was delivering the 17th annual Nelson Mandela Lecture at the University of Johannesburg's Soweto campus.

He did however say that inequality was now worse than during apartheid.