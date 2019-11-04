Chiefs target trophy drought after ending derby hoodoo

Ending Orlando Pirates' five-year Soweto derby superiority has seemingly prompted Kaizer Chiefs to believe they can do the same to their four-year silverware scarcity.

Chiefs needed penalties to outwit Pirates 4-2 at a buzzing Moses Mabhida Stadium, advancing to the semifinals of the Telkom Knockout at the weekend.

The match had ended in a 2-2 stalemate after extra time.

The success didn't just provide Amakhosi's passage to the last four of the TKO but it also ended Pirates' five-year dominance in the derby.

Before Saturday, the last time Chiefs defeated the Buccaneers in a competitive match was back in 2015 in a penalty shoot-out in the semifinals of the same tournament.

"I didn't think it was the best five years. I believe it was a tough five years. We started the season with a clear target," said Chiefs mentor Ernst Middendorp.

"Things are going to a certain direction. We are working very hard.

"I started on December 18 and we made a lot of changes, preparing for the season."